PM Calls National Security Committee Meeting Amid Fears of Increasing Covid-19 Outbreaks

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has moved to call an emergency National Security Committee meeting for Monday addressing the surge of Covid outbreaks across Australia.

With new locally acquired cases recorded in cases are recorded in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Darwin, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has told ABC, Australia is facing a precarious situation.

"This is a critical time because we are dealing with the new Delta strain, which is more contagious, more dangerous and even though we have rolled out the vaccine to more than 7.3m doses already, we're going to continue to roll it out as fast as possible. - Josh Frydenberg

The reassembling of the major parliamentary parties follows a tough day for the nation on Sunday as NSW reported 30 new cases, Darwin was plunged into a 48-hour lockdown and Western Australia reinstated Stage One restrictions.

Most states and territories have now closed their borders to NSW and Darwin with stringent travel restrictions.

New Zealand have pressed pause to a quarantine-free trans-Tasman bubble due to the contagious nature of the Delta variant until at least Tuesday.

