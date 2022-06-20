PM & Premier Announce New World-Class Melanoma Clinical Trial Centre At The Alfred

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in Melbourne on Monday to announce a new melanoma and cancer centre as part of The Alfred.

The new “Paula Fox Melanoma and Cancer Centre,” has been named after philanthropist and trucking billionaire Paula Fox, wife of Lindsay Fox.

Ms Fox had a personal connection to melanoma research and treatment, the state government said in a statement.

"It's an entirely appropriate tribute. As Dan says, a lot of the time the Fox family have things behind the scenes," Mr Albanese said on Monday.

The $152 million world-class will see specialist researchers, clinical care and cancer patient treatment facilities all under the one roof.

With a $50 million boost from the federal government, the new centre will be home to the Victorian Melanoma Service, Alfred Cancer Services, and the Australian Clinical Trials Centre, driving innovation in cancer research and provide comprehensive skin cancer care services.

Premier Andrews boasted Victoria can add another notch as a global leader in medical research.

“With a great partner in Canberra, we’ll deliver a world-class Melanoma Centre in St Kilda to prevent, detect and treat skin cancers – as we continue to put patients first,” he said.

“This specialist centre will enhance cancer care and expand clinical trials, so every Victorian patient can get the care they need, close to home.” - Premier Andrews

Included in Alfred Health’s greater ‘TrialHub’ program, connecting rural and regional Victorians to clinical trial opportunities, the new hub will include clinical trials for melanoma.

The centre can cater for around 300 patients per day across 25 clinic rooms and 49 chemotherapy treatment chairs, for patient screening,

One of the five most common cancers in Victoria, around 3,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma every year.

The centre is expected to be operational by 2024.

