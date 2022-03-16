PM’s Department Removes 'Phallic' Women's Network Logo

A women’s network logo has been withdrawn by the Federal government after being widely mocked for its phallic design.

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that the thoughtless design had been “removed” from its website “pending consultation with staff”.

The logo, a cursive purple W with a rounded protuberance, had appeared on the department's careers website.

The uncanny eye-saw had women’s groups and social media users up-in-arms over its resemblance to male genitalia.

The department, said the logo was the result of a rebranding in 2019 of staff diversity networks “to establish a consistent look and feel”

“The Women’s Network logo retained a ‘W’ icon which staff had been using for a number of years,” it said.

“The rebrand was completed internally, using existing resources, and designs were consulted on widely. No external providers were engaged for this work.”

According to the department’s website, “the Women’s Network champions equal opportunity on behalf of its members.”

“The Women’s Network assists PM&C in enabling cultural change aspirations expressed ... by helping implement PM&C’s Gender Equality Action Plan and Embracing Inclusion and Diversity,” it states.

"The Women's Employee Network promotes gender equality and supports members to succeed in their personal and professional lives."

"The network priorities are founded on driving cultural change and encouraging men to drive this cultural change, particularly in areas where men can make a significant contribution," the website purports.

It comes soon after a campaign, demanding action on the treatment and safety of women, was launched by a dozen female leaders including Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame.

