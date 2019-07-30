Pods to Help Hobart Homeless

Help is coming for even more local homeless men with the arrival of specially designed living pods in Tasmania.

Bethlehem House Hobart has announced it’s working with the Department of Communities to provide an additional 18 bed spaces to help the homeless in Tasmania.

This will bring the number to 50 homeless men in total being supported at Bethlehem House.

Bethlehem House CEO Stephanie Kirkman Meikle said, ‘This is a very significant development for Bethlehem House's vital role providing shelter for the homeless. The installation of the 18 Living Pods, will enable some of the most vulnerable homeless men in our community - many of whom have complex support needs - to come off the streets and connect to the wraparound support services they need.’

As well as providing shelter, funding from the Department of Communities will enable Bethlehem House to recruit additional support workers and a case manager to help feed, house and look after the health and well-being of these affected men.

Kirkman Meikle said, “There are still some processes to go through before the new portable living pods arrive, but we look forward to sharing images of our new accommodation units as they arrive.”