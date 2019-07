Another coup for the Gold Coast's tourism industry with the World Poker Tour heading our way.

The WPT will be held in Australia for the first time in 18 seasons at The Star Gold Coast, with an 11-day festival of action kicking off on September 27.

There will be 10 different events running until October 7, with the main event on October 4.

The news was announced on Twitter on Wednesday by Lynn Gilmartin, the Australian host of Fox Sports World Poker Tour.