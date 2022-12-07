Poker Machine Gambling Reform Backed By NSW Voters

The majority of New South Wales voters have thrown their support behind cashless gaming cards across the state.

There's a push for cashless cards to be rolled out at pubs and clubs to help combat money laundering and addiction.

A poll published in the Herald shows 60 per cent of voters back the move, whereas 16 per cent opposed any changes to gambling reform.

Premier Dominic Perrottet plans to go ahead with his plan to overhaul the state's lucrative gambling sector.

The Premier backed a mandatory card, saying "we can’t sit idly by. Action needs to be taken … we need to move to a cashless system".

Pollster director Jim Reed said the overwhelming support is evident.

"Support for the mandatory cashless gaming card outpolls opposition by four to one, so the public prejudice is certainly to do something like this to tackle gambling issues," he said.

"Most also want it to be a mandatory requirement from the outset, likely as a means to deny problem gamblers and money launders a workaround. If it’s voluntary, it’s not going to work."

Poker machine taxes remain major contributors to the state budget, with an estimated $2 billion collection from club and hotel gaming machines this financial year.

