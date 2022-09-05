Pokies Present "Moral Dilemma" For Governments Following Shocking Losses During Pandemic

Anti-gambling advocates warn the pokies present a "moral dilemma" for governments, following revelations more than $2.2 billion was lost to poke machines in the state last financial year.

These losses, based on data from Monash University's Gambling and Social Determinants Unit, only take into account gambling at pubs and clubs, and not casinos.

The losses were largest in the Brimbank, Casey, Greater Dandenong, Greater Geelong, Hume, and Whittlesea local government areas which combined recorded losses of more than $100 million.

Alliance for Gambling Reform Chief Advocate Tim Costello told The Age suburban gaming venues were booming post-lockdown, and expected losses to grow.

“People literally either get some relief from sitting in the zone in front of the machine, or they have a belief: I’m stuffed anyway, I can’t pay the rent or the mortgage anyway, but the pokies are maybe a shot.”

He added with Labor in power at the federal level and most states, poker machines presented a “moral challenge” to the governments’ commitment to social justice.

“The courts are clogged with crime, kids are going hungry. It’s estimated 25 per cent of domestic violence comes from pokies losses and gambling losses,” he said.

“The picture of social misery is quite extraordinary, particularly in the poorest postcodes.”

