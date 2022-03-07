Police Allege Stolen Vehicle Involved In Harbour Bridge Crash

The person responsible for the fiery multi-car crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Monday was driving a stolen vehicle, police allege.

The driver can be seen on dash cam footage driving recklessly before colliding with a van, forcing lane closures citybound through the day.

Detective Superintendent Rohan Cramsie described the footage as "extremely confronting".

"Those people who stopped their cars and got out and helped, they are extremely brave," Cramsie said.

Two drivers, a man and woman, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, which was struck and flipped, was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan also praised the efforts of bystanders and rescuers.

"A number of bystanders and other emergency service workers who risked their lives to assist these patients are absolute heroes, we can't thank them enough," he said.

"One of the vehicles was well alight when we arrived on the scene, it was an extraordinary effort to get the patient out of the vehicle safely."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.