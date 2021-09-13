Police Appeal For Help After Break In At Kuttabul

Can you help?

Police are asking for help to catch an intruder responsible for a break-in at Kuttabul business over the weekend.

An intruder forced their way into a Bruce Highway outlet on Friday night where the premises was ransacked.

The intruder made off with digital equipment, a significant amount of cash, and cigarettes.

The culprit then left through the point of entry.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible, by calling Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at police.qld.gov.au.

Triple M Newsroom

13 September 2021

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

CQ News
Queensland Police
Kuttabul
crimestoppers
