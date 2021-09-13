Police are asking for help to catch an intruder responsible for a break-in at Kuttabul business over the weekend.

An intruder forced their way into a Bruce Highway outlet on Friday night where the premises was ransacked.

Police appeal for help after break-in at Kuttabul business

The intruder made off with digital equipment, a significant amount of cash, and cigarettes.

The culprit then left through the point of entry.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible, by calling Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at police.qld.gov.au.

