Police Appeal For Missing Teenager From Mid-North Coast Area

Police in Lake Macquarie have issued a public notice for help locating a teenager missing from the mid-north coast region.

15-year-old Dylan Andrews was last seen from a Wingham home at Guilding street on March 20 this year.

Police have conducted inquiries into his whereabouts with concerns for his welfare, after he was reported missing on 23 March.

Police found out through inquiries that Dylan may be staying with people he knows, yet he has not been sighted.

The youngster is known to frequent the central coast area.

Anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts is urged to contact Taree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

