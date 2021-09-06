Police Appeal For Public Assistance As They Continue Search For Missing Twin Sisters

There are welfare concerns for two 14-year-old twin sisters who have been missing since last night in Perth’s southern suburbs.

Bianca and Jessie McDonald were last seen at their home on Torrens Drive in Waikiki around 6:45 pm last night.

Jessie is 160cm tall with long blonde hair and a slim build. She was last seen in white pyjama pants with panda logos and a white jumper.

Bianca is described as 160 cm tall with long, completely black hair and a slim build. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a blue jumper.

It’s believed the girls are travelling on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police urgently on 131 444.

