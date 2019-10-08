Police Appeal For Public Assistance During Investigations Into 3 Seperate Crimes

On October 3rd at approx. 3:30pm, a white Holden Utility with NSW plates was involved in police evades and erratic driving around the north end of Shepparton.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Senior Constable Kitching at 5820 5777.

Police are also seeking witnesses relating to a gang style assault on September 30th at approx. 3.30pm near Cold Rock Shepparton.

Anyone with information on the attackers are urged to contact First Constable McBay on 5820 5777.

Authorities are hoping to identify two males charged with theft of alcohol from a local business (see below images).

If you can assist, please contact Shepparton police on 58 205777.

Did you miss the show today? Catch up below...