Police are appealing for CCTV footage from Morayfield residents after two vehicles were destroyed by fire on Sunday.

One car was lit outside a home on Firetail Court around 10.30 pm, the blaze quickly spread to a second car in the driveway.

Police appeal for public assistance following Morayfield car fires

Later that night, police failed to intercept a white Ford Territory after it sped through the streets in Grace Crescent, Narangba.

Detectives want to speak to the owner of the Ford Territory as well as the female witness who spoke to firefighters who arrived at the scene.

Police are also appealing to local businesses and residents to check their CCTV footage for any footage of the incident or of the Ford Territory.

Anyone with information is urged to call Queensland Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

