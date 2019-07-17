Police Appeal To Help Locate Man Wanted In Relation to Plainland Death Continues

Police are continuing their appeal for public information to help them locate a second man wanted in relation to the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on July 1.

Around 6pm on July 1, Mr Rock died in the rear car park of the Porters Plainland Hotel after allegedly being involved in an incident with two men.

Their investigations led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Park Ridge man who has been charged with murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of supplying a dangerous drug and armed robbery.

Detective Sergeant Damien Hansen making the announcement that police have scaled up their search for the wanted man.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the second man, 21-year-old Kye Enright.

Detectives have released the below image of Mr Enright who is believed to be frequenting the Gold Coast and Northern NSW areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Members of the pubic are urged not to approach the man but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Police wish to emphasize that anyone harbouring this person is committing an offence and is liable to prosecution.

