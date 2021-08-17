Police need our help to track down people, following a robbery at a Townsville Bottle-o.

Three men entered Cellarbations at Vincent Village Shopping Centre after 6.30 pm on Monday night and stole six 10-pack cartons of rum and coke.

Police appeal to public following bottle-o robbery

The 39-year-old Cellarbrations worker was assaulted during the incident and was later treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in relation to the incident, and are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

