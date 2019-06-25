Police Appeal to Public for Assistance Following Robbery of ATM at Cabarlah

Police are appealing for public assistance following the robbery of an ATM near Toowoomba on Sunday morning.

At 5am on Sunday, three people forced the front door to a licenced premises on the New England Highway. They have then attached a chain to the ATM in the foyer of the business and pulled the ATM out of the building with a utility.

The utility is believed to be a silver twin cab ute with a tray back. The sides of the tray back may have been removed.

A silver Dmax Isuzu was located on fire on Gowrie Mountain School Road around 6.50am on Sunday. This vehicle had been stolen from a North Toowoomba business on June 9.

Police believe the Dmax was used in the ATM offence.

The ATM has not been recovered however, parts of the ATM have been located at the intersection of Peters and Willis Road at Merigandan West and at Westbrook.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information or anyone who may have been travelling between Cabarlah and Gowrie Mountain on Sunday morning around 6am who saw a utility or has dash cam vision to contact police.

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

QUOTE REF #: QP1901210836

