Police Appeal to the Public for Information Following Break and Enter at Chinchilla

Police have released CCTV footage as part of an appeal for information into the break-in of a store at a Chinchilla shopping centre yesterday.

Around 12.30am a group of five people forced their way into the Middle Street store, taking entertainment and electrical items before leaving the store - the same way they entered it.

The store was hit with significant damage and police are appealing for public assistance.

WATCH HERE: https://bit.ly/31UiAyJ

Anyone with information in relation to the identity of those involved is asked to contact police.

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

