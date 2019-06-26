Police Appeal to the Public for Information Following Break and Enter at Chinchilla

Police have released CCTV footage as part of an appeal for information into the break-in of a store at a Chinchilla shopping centre yesterday.
Around 12.30am a group of five people forced their way into the Middle Street store, taking entertainment and electrical items before leaving the store - the same way they entered it.
The store was hit with significant damage and police are appealing for public assistance.
WATCH HERE: https://bit.ly/31UiAyJ
Anyone with information in relation to the identity of those involved is asked to contact police.
POLICELINK: 131.444
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
