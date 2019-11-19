Police Appealing for Assistance

Murrumbidgee Criminal Investigation Unit Detectives are investigating three Robbery incidents committed at local Service Stations. They would appreciate any information you may have on this person. Contact Murrumbidgee Police (02) 6969 4299 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

The first incident occurred at the Lowes petroleum BP Top Town Service Station 477 Banna Avenue Griffith on the 04/11/2019, about 9.50pm the male person of interest walked into the service station wearing a face mask, wearing dark clothing and carrying a bag. The male approached the front counter and attendant and removed a large bladed knife and demanded the attendant give him money from the cash register. The male took the money and left the location in an unknown direction.