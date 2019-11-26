Police appealing for witnesses following armed robbery in Manoora.

Do you recognise the woman?

Article heading image for Police appealing for witnesses following armed robbery in Manoora.

Detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a fuel station in Cairns on Sunday night.

A woman entered the Reservoir Road business at Manoora just after 8pm and produced a large knife.

She made threats and demanded the attendant hand over money from the till.

The offender fled on foot with a sum of cash through a side gate backing onto Perkins Street.

The woman is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged in her late teens to early 20s, around 170cm tall with a medium build.

Detective Senior Constable John Standage has spoken to media today in relation to the incident: 

