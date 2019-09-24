Police Are Asking Community Assistance To Locate Missing Moranbah Woman

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Moranbah.

Louise Stephens (pictured) was last seen on Acacia Street at around 7pm on Sunday night and has not been seen since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Ms Stephens is described as Caucasian, and is approximately 164cm tall, of a heavy build, with short brown hair.

She may be travelling in a silver 2008 Hyundai i30 hatchback (similar to pictured) with Queensland registration 546-XIB.

Anyone who sees Ms Stephens or her vehicle is urged to contact police

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901862589