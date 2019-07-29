Police Are Asking For Information Regarding A Hit And Run...

If you were travelling through Nagambie on the afternoon of Friday, July 26th, Police are requesting YOUR assistance.

Police are chasing information regarding an incident involving a truck and a car, around 1.30PM on Friday afternoon.

The white forward wagon was travelling north on Goulburn Valley Freeway, when a truck changed lanes, colliding with the white ford.

The wagon was pushed to the centre of the median strip, hitting the barrier. Following the incident, the truck failed to stop, fleeing north.

The 20 year-old female suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment. Witnesses describe the truck as a prime mover, with a red trailer in tow.

If you were a witness or have any further information regarding the incident, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or fill out a confidential crime report through the website.