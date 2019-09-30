Police Are Asking For Public Assistance With Mooroopna Assault

The Shepparton Police need your help! Police are appealing for the bliss assistance following a serious assault on a man in Mooroopna this month.

The 23 year-old male victim from Ardmona was walking down Echuca Road around 11PM on Wednesday, September 18th when two men attacked him at the bus stop in front of Mooroopna High School.

The victim was coward punched by the men, knocking him to the ground and kicking him in the head repeatedly leaving him with serious facial injuries. The man was then taken to Melbourne hospital for medical treatment.

The two attackers were described as Aboriginal men between the ages of 18 and 20 years old, tall and with solid builds.

If you happened to see anything on the night in question or have any information that may assist with the Police inquiry, please submit a confidential report through Crimestoppers.

If you missed the show this morning, make sure to tune into the podcast below...