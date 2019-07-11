Police Are Asking For The Public’s Help to Locate Three Vehicles Stolen from Darling Downs Region

The following cars have been stolen from Toowoomba this week.

Police are appealing to the public to help locate the below cars.

QLD MHX77 Maroon Honda HX Utility Between 3.30pm on 05/07/2109 and 12.45pm on 07/07/2019 Redbank Creek Road, Adare

QLD 547TIN Silver Holden Commodore sedan AT 12.00pm on 05/07/2019 Joseph Street, Oakey

Unknown, false plates Red and gold Nissan Patrol station wagon Between 25/05/2019 at 2am and 03/07/2019 at 3.30pm Federation Park, Vale View

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24 hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

