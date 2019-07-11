Police Are Asking For The Public’s Help to Locate Three Vehicles Stolen from Darling Downs Region

Can you help?

Triple M News Darling Downs

11 July 2019

Triple M News Darling Downs

Article heading image for Police Are Asking For The Public’s Help to Locate Three Vehicles Stolen from Darling Downs Region

Images: QPS

The following cars have been stolen from Toowoomba this week.

Police are appealing to the public to help locate the below cars.

QLD MHX77

Maroon

Honda HX Utility

Between 3.30pm on 05/07/2109 and 12.45pm on 07/07/2019

Redbank Creek Road, Adare

QLD 547TIN

Silver

Holden Commodore sedan

AT 12.00pm on 05/07/2019

Joseph Street, Oakey

Unknown, false plates

Red and gold

Nissan Patrol station wagon

Between 25/05/2019 at 2am and 03/07/2019 at 3.30pm

Federation Park, Vale View

 

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE:  online form 24 hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS:  1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs