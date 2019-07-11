Police Are Asking For The Public’s Help to Locate Three Vehicles Stolen from Darling Downs Region

The following cars have been stolen from Toowoomba this week.
Police are appealing to the public to help locate the below cars.
QLD MHX77
Maroon
Honda HX Utility
Between 3.30pm on 05/07/2109 and 12.45pm on 07/07/2019
Redbank Creek Road, Adare
QLD 547TIN
Silver
Holden Commodore sedan
AT 12.00pm on 05/07/2019
Joseph Street, Oakey
Unknown, false plates
Red and gold
Nissan Patrol station wagon
Between 25/05/2019 at 2am and 03/07/2019 at 3.30pm
Federation Park, Vale View
If you have information for police, contact:
POLICELINK: 131.444
ONLINE: online form 24 hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day
Missed something? Catch up here!
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!