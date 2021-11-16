Police Are Back In Kendall Looking For William Tyrell's Remains

Image of William Tyrell in the Spiderman costume, taken on the day he disappeared in Kendall.

Police and Rural Fire Service personnel are scouring for the remains of William Tyrell in Kendall on New South Wales Mid North Coast where the then 3-year-old disappeared without a trace in 2014.

The discovery of new evidence has brought the search team back to the garden of William's foster grandmothers’ house where he was last seen on September 12, 2014.

Police Minister David Elliot says it is a legally sensitive matter.

“It’s a matter of public record that a number of people who had relationships with William have been questioned by Police and that’s appropriate, that’s the way Police gather information,” he said.

This photo of William Tyrell (pictured left) playing with his sister (pictured right) was taken just minutes before he disappeared on the morning of September 12, 2014 Credit: NSW Coroner Court

Speaking to Channel 9, Mr Elliot said dozens of police are also scouring thick bushland in the area, calling the search a "massive operation".

