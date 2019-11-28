Police Are Investigating A Fatal Crash In College Grove Last Night

Major Crash Investigation Officers are currently in the process of investigating a fatal traffic incident which occurred over night.

Around 5.30PM, a 53 year-old man was riding his black BMW motorcycle through College Grove, when he hit a fallen tree near the Bunbury Regional Prison on Century Road.

The man was critically injured as a result of the incident and was urgently carried to Bunbury Hospital by ambulance where he unfortunately passed away.

Investigators are searching for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have seen the black BMW motorcycle travelling in an easterly direction prior to the incident.

If you, or someone you know has information pertaining to the fatal crash, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or head to the Crime Stoppers website to make a report online.

If you happened to miss the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...