Police Are Investigating A Mooroopna Assault

A 42 year-old Mooroopna man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted at a hotel last night.

Police believe the assault happened between 11PM and midnight last night at a hotel on the corner McLennan Road and Northgate Street in Mooroopna.

A 52 year-old man has been arrested this morning and is currently assisting police. It is believed that there was more than one attacker.

If anyone was present at the Hotel at the time of the assault, Police would like for witnesses to come forward to assist them with their investigation.

If that's you, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or jump online and make a report!