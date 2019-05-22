Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on a jog through Mackay. A man was running along Milton street when he was allegedly slashed by a teenager. Three Police crews and an Ambulance were called around 11 where the man was treated for wounds to his arm. He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

A timeline for Adani could be set in stone within days. Speaking at Hay Point Coal Terminal yesterday Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called for the move on Adani by Friday. She asked that the coordinator general and the independent regulator meet with the mining giant today to establish the timeline. Her opposition has come out swinging saying this is just another Political tactic and more meetings aren’t going to speed up the process. Considering the independent regulator is her own Environment Department they’re questioning the appearance of inaction.

Mackay Region Councils will share in almost $60 million in infrastructure grants. Works will include improving Koumala’s water quality, increasing Theresa Creek Dam capacity, and improving water supply, storage and flow to Airlie Beach. All money is set to come from the Queensland Government’s 2019-21 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program. Works must be completed by the end of June 2021.

Mackay hearts are set to be a flutter with a new butterfly sanctuary. The temporary instalment is at the Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens Visitor Information Centre from tomorrow until June first. Councillor Ayril Paton says there are six different types of butterfly on display.