Do you recognise this dog???

Police are on the hunt for a woman who was spotted walking with her dog through Colliver Road in Shepparton.

The hunt comes after packaged alcohol was stolen from a retailer along the same street. Police believe that the pictured woman may be able to further assist them with their investigation.

If you recognise her, jump on the phone and contact Senior Constable Kirby at the Tatura Police Station on (03) 5824 3099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.