Police Arrest 27 People In Major Crackdown On Bikie Gangs

Investigators have arrested 27 people and have seized multiple weapons as part of a massive operation targeting bikies across NSW.

According to NSW and VIC police, the four-day operation ‘Blue Ember’ saw investigators in both NSW and Victoria carry out firearm searches which resulted in several firearm prohibition orders being issued.

Following the searches, 19 people were arrested.

Among those arrested included a 37-year-old North Albury man, a 39-year-old West Albury man and a 31-year-old and 42-year-old from Echuca.

A number of items were seized from the home of the 37-year-old North Albury man including Finks outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia and electronic devices.

Police charged the 42-year-old Echuca man with possession of small quantities of amphetamine.

Investigators also seized guns and ammunition from the 31-year-old Echuca man.

State Crime Command Director of Crime Operations, Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein said the operation sought to gather more information on outlaw bikie gangs and interstate organised crime.

“Understanding the activities of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs in cross-border towns is integral to disrupting organised crime in our regions,” he said.

“Cross-border crime is ever present in our society, with the attraction of the drug trade pushing organised criminal figures out of the city and into regional towns, believing they are safe from being targeted and out of constant law enforcement attention.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth – particularly with the establishment of our Raptor South Squad, we continue to gather intelligence and information about what groups are active and their activities, which are potentially linked to organised crime.”

