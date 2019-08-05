Police Arrest Cobram and Strathmerton Men

Police have arrested four men following search warrants in the Cobram area on Friday.

Three properties were searched in Cobram and one in Strathmerton in relation to recent burglaries in the area.

A large amount of allegedly stolen property, ammunition and drugs were located during the warrants.

A 42-year-old Cobram man has been charged with burglary, theft, handle stolen goods, possess proceeds of crime, possess ammunition without a license and drug related offences.

He has been bailed to appear in Cobram Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.

A 47-year-old Strathmerton man has been charged with burglary, theft and handle stolen goods and has been bailed to appear in Cobram Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.

A 44-year-old Cobram man has been charged with handle stolen goods and has been bailed to appear in Cobram Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.

A 49-year-old Cobram man has been interviewed and released pending further enquiries.