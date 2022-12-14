Police Arrest Duo In Relation To Northwood Mansion Fire

Two men have been arrested, as police continue to investigate a suspicious house fire on the North Shore in September.

The $24 million mansion went up in flames around 11pm on September 3.

The blaze destroyed the luxury home in Northwood, with police appealing for information since the incident.

A raid has been carried out in the Blue Mountains on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of a 69 year old man and also seizing a vehicle.

While a 20-year-old man was arrested in Punchbowl, in Sydney's West a short time later.

Both were brought in for questioning in relation to the September fire.

It comes two weeks after NSW police's arson squad issued a call for info after failing to find evidence on leads.

Police released footage last month of the Northwood street the night of the fire, calling witnesses who spotted a van leaving the area to contact detectives.

Specialist Fire and Rescue NSW sniffer dogs picked up traces of a substances used to spread the fire, found amongst the ruins of the property.

Prior to the blaze tearing down the home, the property was one of the largest privately-owned pieces in the city - boasting views of the Sydney harbour.

Detectives are set to address the media on Wednesday afternoon.

