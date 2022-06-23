Police Arrest Fifth Person Over Stabbing Death Of Laidley Man

Police have arrested and charged a fifth person with the stabbing death of a man on Patrick Street in Laidley, West Brisbane.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old over the death of a man in his Laidley Street home on Monday evening.

The news follows the arrest of four people on Tuesday, with police charging all four with one count each of murder, attempted murder and arson.

Police were called to the property at around 10PM on Monday evening following reports a man had been stabbed.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds and a small fire inside the home.

Fire fighters were quick to extinguish the blaze which caused minimal damage to the home.

Paramedics attempted to treat the man, but he later passed away at the scene.

The four people aged between 19 and 24-years-old, had their matter heard in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday with the matter to be heard again in July for a committal mention.

Police today arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him murder in relation to the 48-year-old’s death.

The 16-year-old Leichhardt teenager is set to face the Ipswich Children’s Court at a later date.

