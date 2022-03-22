Police Arrest Five Teens In Two Separate Incidents Over High Speed Chase

A teenage boy has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Mercedes-Benz on Monday evening.

Police say the car was discovered driving down South Road at around 7:45PM on Monday night.

Police then followed the car onto Chief Street, Torrens Road and then the North-South Motorway before a police helicopter took control of the chase.

The car continued driving through Salisbury Highway, Bolivar Road, Kings Road and Waterloo Corner Road before pulling over to let passengers out of the vehicle.

The vehicle then continued speeding south, running a number of red lights along the way.

The car eventually came to a stop on War Memorial Drive before police apprehended a 16-year-old teenager.

The teen was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving dangerously to escape a police pursuit, breaching home detention and traffic offences.

The boy is set to face Adelaide Youth Court on Tuesday and is likely to be refused bail.

In a separate incident, four teenagers have been arrested after allegedly committing a string of offences including leading police on a high-speed chase.

A 13-year-old driver and three other teenage girls are alleged to have robbed a bottle shop before stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase on Monday evening.

According to police, the girls allegedly stole alcohol from a Liberator Drive bottle shop at around 9PM before fleeing the scene in a silver Toyota Camry sedan.

Police discovered the car has been stolen from a home in Craigmore on Monday afternoon.

The car was eventually stopped at the intersection of South Road and Richmond Road and the teenagers were apprehended.

The 13-year-old driver was charged with driving unlicensed and illegal use while the three other teens including a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were all charged with aggravated theft.

