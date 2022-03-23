Police Arrest Four Bikie Gang Members Over Alleged Firearm Offences

Four Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members have been arrested on firearm offences with two men planning to leave the country.

According to police, two of the senior members of the Rebels OMCG allegedly intimidated a third party into storing ammunition and firearms against their will.

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard said that the two senior members allegedly forced a person to store illegal items over a drug debt.

"We will be alleging in court that a BMW was stolen from a person over an alleged debt and that the same person was forced to store these firearms on behalf of the two accused," he said.

Police were able find out where the guns were being stored and after searching the property, seized a number of different firearms including an AR15 semi-automatic, a .22 calibre revolver, two Glock semi-automatics 9mm pistols and ammunition.

Police were able to obtain a warrant to search properties in Abbotsbury and West Hoxton along with a business in Narellan where they found the stolen BMW and four suspects.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man at the West Hoxton property and three others including a 38-year-old, 45-year-old and a 74-year-old at the Abbotsbury address.

Two of the men were charged with possessing over three unregistered firearms and stalking or intimidating with intentions of physical harm.

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard said two of the men were planning to travel to Malta to take part in illegal activity.

"Our interstate law enforcement counterparts were instrumental in helping us disrupt two of these men – who are high-ranking Rebels members – from travelling to Malta for a so-called 'worldwide run'," he said.

"Anyone who thinks they can engage in this type of behaviour and then head overseas needs to reconsider."

