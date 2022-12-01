Police Arrest Four Over Carlton Stabbing Linked To Youth Gang

Melbourne detectives have arrested a group of four men in relation to a stabbing and assault in Carlton last month.

Multiple charges have been laid following a gang attack in Lygon Street on November 19.

The group were allegedly involved in a scuffle before stabbing two men around 4am, leaving them with minor injuries.

Assistant Commissioner of the North West ward, Mark Galliott says it's concerning behaviour.

"Any stabbing incident is millimetres away from life or death," he said.

"These groups operating in pack as they go around, usually involved in cowardly attacks where they clearly outnumber victims."

A 30-year-old male from Niddrie suffered three stab wounds, while another 26-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

The pair were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday morning, detectives from the Gang Crime Squad executed four search warrants across St Albans, Brookfield, Fitzroy North, and Altona North.

Three arrests were made, a 17-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 21-year-old. While a 17-year-old from Albion has also been detained regarding the Carlton incident, however he's yet to be charged.

Victoria Police have determined that all parties arrested have known associations to a youth gang.