Police Arrest Man Accused Of Armed Robbery After 19 Years On The Run

Police have arrested and charged a man who has been on the run for 19 years on armed robbery charges.

The 38-year-old man was arrested in Queensland and extradited back to NSW to face charges.

The man was located as part of Operation Persistence which was launched in January of 2022 by the State Intelligence Command.

The 38-year-old was wanted on charged of armed robbery after allegedly robbing a service station on Punchbowl Road in Lakemba back in 2003.

After failing to appear in court, police issued a warrant for the man’s arrest but were unable to locate him at the time.

Police launched several inquiries into the man’s disappearance but were ultimately unsuccessful.

In February of 2022, Campsie Police received intel that the man was residing in Coomera on the Gold Coast.

Detectives further investigated the tip-off resulting in the arrest of the man at a property in Coomera on Monday, March 14.

Police filed for extradition of the man at Southport Magistrates Court which was granted on Tuesday March 15.

The man was then transported to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The accused was granted conditional bail and is set to appear in the Burwood Local Court on Wednesday, March 30.

