Police Arrest Man Following 16 Hour Siege In Labrador

Police have ended a 16 hour siege that began at a Labrador property on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities ordered an emergency lockdown after a man inside a Labrador home threatened to blow up a gas bottle.

Emergency services were called to the Brown Street home in Labrador at around 4:30PM on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

Shortly after, police entered into negotiations with a man who is believed to be unarmed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Residents within the unit block and surrounding areas were evacuated and an emergency lockdown ordered at around 7:30PM.

Police forcibly entered the home at around 8:25AM on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man is now believed to be in police custody.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.