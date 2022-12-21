Police Arrest Man For Murder After 12 Hour Stand-Off At Blue Mountains

Police have arrested a Sydney man in relation to the death of a woman in Sydney’s west on Sunday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on a warrant for murder over the death of Danielle Finlay-Jones.

Ms Finlay-Jones’ body was discovered inside a Cranebrook home on Sunday.

Police found the man at Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday afternoon before entering into a stand-off that lasted several hours.

The man was eventually arrested at around midnight.

Ms Finlay-Jones was found inside a Cranebrook home suffering from severe injuries at around 2:30PM on Sunday afternoon.

Despite paramedics attempting to save Ms Finlay-Jones, she later passed away at the scene.

Police believe Ms Finlay-Jones had been with a man she had met through an online dating app in the hours leading up to her death.

The male suspect is expected to be formally charged with murder at the Katoomba Police Station today.

