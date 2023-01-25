Police Arrest Man In Relation To Two Melbourne Carjackings On Tuesday

Two carjackings have been reported in Melbourne on Tuesday with one victim identified as an elderly woman.

The 74-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drive at knifepoint after a man entered her car through the passenger seat at a shopping centre on Beach Street at Frankston.

The woman had just finished grocery shopping at the centre when the man allegedly entered her vehicle at around 4:30PM on Tuesday.

The woman was allegedly threatened with a knife and told to drive until she reached a service station at Frankston where she was dropped off.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The vehicle was later found abandoned after having crashed into a pole along Frankston-Dandenong Road at around 6:25PM.

A second carjacking took place a short time later with the same man allegedly threatening a man in white Toyota Camry on Belvedere Road at Seaford at around 7:30PM.

Police began a pursuit of the vehicle at around 11PM after the vehicle refused to pull over.

The vehicle was intercepted by police a short time later using road spikes on Parer Street.

The man then attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot until he was tracked down by the police K9 unit.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.