Police Arrest Man Over Apartment Complex Fire In Tweed Heads

Police have arrested a man in relation to a fire at a Tweed Heads unit complex on Thursday evening.

Emergency arrived at the scene at around 10:50PM last night following reports of a fire inside the Boundary Street complex.

After arriving on scene, police found one of the units completely engulfed in flames.

Fire fighters were quick to evacuate over 20 people from the unit complex along with occupants in neighbouring apartments.

Paramedics treated a 23-year-old man for minor injuries after he jumped off a second storey balcony.

Police arrested the man before he was transported to Tweed Heads hospital for further treatment.

The man was later escorted to Tweed Heads police station.

Eight police officers suffered from smoke inhalation with four officers transported to hospital for further treatment.

According to Tweed Heads Fire and rescue Station Peter Raftery, the entire complex was destroyed in the blaze.

“The unit was fully destroyed by fire at the completion,” he said.

“All the other units were either smoke or water effected to some extent.”

Fire fighters took over an hour to extinguish the flames.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

