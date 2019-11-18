Police Arrest Motorcycle Rider Under Log After Pursuit

Police have arrested a man on the Coffs Coast overnight.

Officers received info around 11pm on Sunday night that a motorcycle had been stolen from Woolgoolga.

Police will allege that the owner of the motorcycle had arranged to meet the accused man in an attempt to sell the bike via Facebook. The accused male, a 22 year old from Queensland, allegedly took the bike for a ride and then returned before taking off on the bike.

A short time later the motorcycle was seen by Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol travelling in a southerly direction on the Pacific Highway.

Police attempted to stop the bike, however it accelerated away at high speed, at times up to 250km/h, where police terminated their pursuit of the rider.

The motorcyclist was seen to exit the highway at Moonee Beach.

Following police patrols of the area, the bike was seen on Solitary Island Way.

The rider crashed while negotiating a bend and then decamped. A search of the area was conducted and the accused was located under a log in dense bushland, uninjured.

Officers searched the man’s wallet, locating what police will alleged is an amount of cannabis and and a small quantity of a substance believed to be 'ice'.

The accused man was conveyed back to Coffs Harbour Hospital for mandatory testing before being taken to Coffs Harbour Police station and charged with;

Pursuit Not Stop manner dangerous, Disqualified driver/rider, use Unregistered vehicle, Exceed Speed Over 45kph Driver / Ride Manner Dangerous, Possess prohibited drug, Drive (ride) under the influence - drug, Take and drive conveyance.

The man was bail refused, due to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court today.