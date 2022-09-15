Police Arrest Second Man Over Brisbane Stabbing Attack

Police have charged a second man with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man outside a Goodlife gym in Brisbane on Monday.

A 34-year-old Birkdale man has been arrested and charged with murder after police actioned a search warrant on his Birkdale home on Wednesday.

The man is facing multiple charges including murder, possessing a weapon, possessing dangerous drugs and contravening an order relating to a digital device.

The man is set to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

This is the second arrest made in relation to the stabbing after police arrested a 34-year-old East Brisbane man on Monday only metres from where the attack took place.

The East Brisbane man was officially charged with murder on Wednesday and is set to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police are still hunting two men who they believe can assist with their investigations into the attack.

The two men have been identified as 24-year-old Kyle Martin and 35-year-old Thomas Myler.

The men are believed to have ties to the 13 Kings gang and are likely armed and dangerous.

