Police Arrest Three Teens Over Alleged Assault Of Elderly Woman

Three teens have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of an elderly woman before assaulting her with a crowbar.

The trio of two boys and one girl were arrested by police yesterday afternoon after evading police for three days.

Police have alleged that the trio broke in an 80-year-old woman’s West End home on Saturday morning with one of the three striking the woman on the head with a crowbar.

The woman, 80-year-old Ana Bristowe-Lamb suffered a number of injuries including a large gash to the head which required six stiches and two bruised eyes.

Ms Bristowe-Lamb told police that she apologised to her attackers during the ordeal for not having money on her.

In what appears to be an act of remorse, the trio then handed Ms Bristowe-Lamb her phone to request an ambulance and offered her a glass of water.

Sergeant Oldfield said the trio likely were not targeting an elderly person and broke in unsure of who resided in the home.

There seems to be some sort of remorse at the time from the people responsible. It is unusual, this indicates it is not a targeted attack against the elderly,” he said.

“I think maybe they’ve been confronted by what they’ve discovered when they went through the door.”

The three teens are yet to be charged over the attack.

