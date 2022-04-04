Police Arrest Two Men Following High Speed Chase In Cranbourne

Police have arrested two men following a high-speed chase through Melbourne’s south-east.

The two men were arrested after police found them hiding in the roof of a building.

Police began pursuing the men when a stolen grey Hyundai station wagon was found driving dangerously at around 9:45AM in Cheltenham.

Police sent out squad cars and a police helicopter in pursuit of the men who reached speeds of over 150km/h while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police followed the car to Cranbourne Park Shopping Centre carpark, where the men ditched the car and fled the scene.

According to police, the men fled the scene in a silver Mazda which police followed to the corner of Monahans Road and Sarno Court.

The men then abandoned the Mazda and fled to a nearby building where police found the two men hiding in a roof space.

After searching the Hyundai, police found a machete which they believe was stolen at around 10:50PM on Saturday.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the Hyundai to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

