Police Arrest Two People Over Fatal Melbourne Shooting

Police have arrested two people over the shooting death of a man in Melbourne’s inner north on Tuesday afternoon.

Police found a 55-year-old man lying in the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds following reports of a shooting at around 4:15PM on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics attempted to treat the man but he later passed away at the scene.

According to investigators, the man had entered into an argument with two other people inside a parked Audi on Napier Street before being shot.

The black Audi was later located in South Yarra.

Homicide detectives said the shooter and the victim were known to each other and that the attack was likely targeted.

Following investigations into the incident, police believe the victim was attempting to flee from the shooter before being shot in the back.

Police arrested two people in relation to the incident on Wednesday afternoon including a 43-year-old Doveton man and a 21-year-old Yarraville woman.

The pair were both arrested in a massive police operation in Noble Park yesterday at around 5:30PM.

The 43-year-old and the 21-year-old have both been assisting police with their investigations.

Police said that the shooting is not linked to recent gangland shootings.

