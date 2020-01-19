Police Believe Missing Man In The Southwest

WELFARE CONCERNS –

Robert KAPINKOFF

Concerns are held for the welfare of 45 year old Robert KAPINKOFF. He was last seen in Lancelin on Friday 17 January 2020. Information has been received that he is now in the South West. He is believed to be driving his white 2014 Volkswagen Amarok Utility registration 1EOV117. He is described as described as 175 cms tall (5 foot 9 inches), tanned skin, scruffy beard, medium fit build.

It’s unknown what clothing he is wearing. Anyone who sees Robert or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Police immediately on 131 444.

Inspector Bradley State Operations Command Centre 19 January 2020