Police Break Up St Kilda Beach Brawl As Melbournians Celebrate New Freedoms

Cases continue to decline as Victoria reports 941 new infections on Wednesday and sadly eight Covid-related deaths.

The state currently has 18,361 active coronavirus cases, with 657 people in hospital, while 117 of those are in ICU and 69 are on ventilators.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Melbourne Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

The new cases were detected from a stellar 63,278 swabs collected on Tuesday, while 9,440 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with many more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

Currently, 82 per cent of Victorian's aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile chaotic scenes erupted at St Kilda beach overnight after Melbournians soaked up the rays with their newfound freedoms.

Thousands had gathered peacefully on the foreshore to enjoy the Melbourne Cup, however by nightfall a rowdy crowd disrupted the public holiday festivities with a group of shirtless men throwing punches.

Local foot police along with the mounted brigade broke up the uncouth brawl.

It follows the launch of Operation Summersafe, a summer safety campaign targeting antisocial behaviour across the city's beaches.

