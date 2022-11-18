Police Bust Fraudulent Vehicle Operation In Rochedale

An undercover vehicle fraud operation has been discovered by police which has been targeting second-hand car buyers across Queensland.

Police actioned several search warrants in Logan Central, Daisy Hill, Mount Gravatt East and Upper Mount Gravatt on Wednesday.

A crime scene warrant was also actioned at a Rochedale property with Office of Fair-Trading Investigators also attending the scene.

Upon searching the locations, police recovered more than $411,000 cash along with at 155 vehicles.

According to police, the suspects are alleged to have collected older cars and repairable write-offs at low prices before performing unlicensed and poor quality repairs, winding back odometers by between 50,000 and 400,000 kilometres, providing false road worthy certificates and selling them for inflated prices on social media.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The suspects are alleged to have purchased a Landcruiser for $8,000 before making a number of repairs and winding the odometer back 400,000 kilometres before selling it for $54,000.

According to police, the suspected offenders are believed to have sold around 700 cars in 2022.

Director of Investigations and Enforcement at the Office of Fair Trading Steve L’Barrow has urged those looking to buy a car to do the appropriate research before purchase.

“People looking to buy a used vehicle should visit odometer check websites to assess the history of the vehicle and the Personal Property Securities Register where they can check if the car they are looking to buy is recorded as debt free, stolen or written off” Mr L’Barrow said.

“The OFT will not tolerate this type of behaviour and my warning to other motor dealers operating illegally is the OFT will take action.”

Police have arrested and charged four Daisy Hill men aged 23, 28, 38 and 47 with 39 charges including attempted fraud, fraud, tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehcile.

All four have been granted bail and are set to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 27, 2023.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.