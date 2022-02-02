Police Bust Major Gang Crime Drug Trafficking Syndicate

Detectives from the state's Gang Crime Squad have arrested six people allegedly involved in a drug syndicate linked to a number of street gangs.

The arrests were made after police raided a number of properties across Melbourne's north-west.

The illegal operation came crashing down on Monday 24 January when police arrested four people outside a commercial premises in St Albans.

A 21-year-old Caroline Springs man and a 27-year-old Avondale Heights man were both charged with trafficking cocaine, possess cocaine, and possess proceeds of crime.

The duo is set to front the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.

A 25-year-old Rockbank man and a 28-year-old Truganina man were interviewed in relation to drug and weapons offences, after cocaine, cash, a baton, knuckle dusters and a flick knife were seized from the men's vehicles.

Both men were released pending further enquiries.

Then on Thursday, 27 January police executed several search warrants at properties in Caroline Springs, Avondale Heights, Maidstone, Aintree and St Albans.

A 53-year-old Rockbank man was arrested and charged with cultivate cannabis and possess cannabis.

He has been bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.

Detectives also seized methylamphetamine, GHB, cannabis, cash and high-end clothing and accessories during the warrants.

On Wednesday police arrested a 20-year-old St Albans man and he has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possess methylamphetamine, possess GHB and possess proceeds of crime.

He has been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 23 February.

The investigation remains ongoing.

