Police Call For Witnesses Of Horror Three-Vehicle Crash In Townsville

Police investigators are calling for witnesses to come forward following a horrific three-vehicle crash on Sunday in Townsville.

Tragically, a 47-year-old Ayr woman died at the scene of the collision on the Bruce Highway around 5pm on Sunday.

Three others in the vehicle were taken to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition, including two young children and a 30-year-old woman.

The two children suffered facial, abdominal and head injuries in the incident, while the woman was transported for treatment on leg, chest and pelvic injuries.

Two occupants in a four-wheel drive, a 22-year-old man from Ayr and 30-year-old man from Kelso were taken to hospital.

A third car involved in the crash, a 44-year-old man was not injured.

Police and investigators are looking into if alcohol was involved for any of the drivers, while dashcam footage is being requested for any witnesses.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.